Tehachapi stylist expands business, participates in local job fair

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — After 13 years working as a stylist in Tehachapi, Joey Hernandez is now looking to grow his own business through participation in the upcoming Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce job fair.

Hernandez opened Chiseling Image Luxury Aesthetics (CILA) a year ago and is now ready to expand his team at the job fair happening Saturday at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center.

"Chiseling Image Luxury Aesthetics, or CILA for short, is a work of art and a labor of love. And it's encompassed in world class beauty and aesthetics services," Hernandez said.

The event, running from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature 10 local businesses seeking new employees. Hernandez expressed gratitude for the support from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the job fair.

"I mean I've always been working, however, opening up your own business is a big feat but I've been able to do well this past year. Now I'm here at this job fair looking for a team to grow," Hernandez said.

Job seekers will find opportunities from various organizations including California State University Bakersfield, the Loop Newspaper, and L.A. County Sheriffs.

Clare Scotti from the Chamber of Commerce enjoys the matchmaking aspect of the event.

"I like meeting everyone, learning what their skill sets are. The Chamber also collects a resume from everybody so that we can follow up and it's wonderful to be a little bit of a matchmaker," Scotti said.

The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District (TVRPD), a partner of the event, is looking to fill a sports supervisor position to direct teams and athletes of all ages in various sports.

Corey Torres, who has deep roots in the community, speaks highly of working for TVRPD.

"I grew up here. I actually just celebrated 10 years of service with the district, which is really exciting. I've been our district manager for the last six years. It's a joy to come and work here every day," Torres said.

