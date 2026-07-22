Wag Wednesday: Meet Linda from Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Linda! She is available for adoption through Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue in Tehachapi.

Zach Skow, the founder of Marley's Mutts, joined us live on Wag Wednesday this week. He says he rescued Linda from Kern County Animal Services around one month ago, and she has evolved tremendously in that time. When they got her, she had a fungal infection on her back that limited hair growth, her eye was severely injured, and she was dealing with pneumonia.

Today, her eye is healed, the pneumonia is cured, and her hair is growing back. Plus, now that she is healthy, Skow says she has really come into her own personality. Linda is a very loyal dog. She is dog-friendly, but Skow says she can be territorial at first and needs time to warm up.

Linda loves to cuddle; she is the perfect lap dog, and you can do a meet and greet with her at the Marley's Mutts rescue ranch in Tehachapi.

If you would like to learn more about the adoption process, visit their website here.

We have featured Marley's Mutts on Wag Wednesday before, and some of them are still available for adoption! Revisit Jimmy and Marley. We hope to find all Wag Wednesday dogs safe and happy homes.

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