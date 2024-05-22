McFarland High School celebrates and recognizes future graduating military personnel

Eight students from McFarland High were recognized at the annual senior awards ceremony as a way to give an early thanks for serving our country as they will be joining the military after graduation.



McFarland high school seniors spent Wednesday morning in the auditorium congratulating each other on their academic achievements. Rather than pursing higher education, a handful of students received praised for a different career path.

Saying no thanks to a 4-year college, eight graduating seniors will be joining the military to protect our country.

The group was also celebrated last week during the schools Senior Signing Day where mothers part of the Kern River Blue Star Moms gave each student a red, white, and blue chord to wear to graduation.

The Senior Awards Assembly is an annual event set to congratulate seniors on their educational accomplishments. But this year, plans were different to include another group of students — something that's never been done before.

Eight students weren’t being congratulated for their academics but rather, for their bravery in devoting themselves to the military after graduation.

It was during the school's senior awards ceremony, but future marine Jennifer Mesino says this wasn't their only form of recognition.

"Both of us are wearing the colors of the flag of the United States,” said Mesino. “That's because we're joining the Marine Corps. They were given to us by military moms, they came to our signing — senior signing day."

The chords were given to them by the Kern County Blue Star Moms. Counselor for McFarland High School Danny Diaz says the school has always recognized future military personnel but the addition of the moms' efforts made this year's recognition even more memorable.

"We wanted to include that and invite them here,” said Diaz. “They came our way, we had a special table set up, they decorated a military table with our flags and it was just wonderful."

Future marine Jordi Gallegos says the amount of support he's received from his school has been overwhelming and has given him even more confidence in his future career choice.

"There's a lot of people telling me thank you and I haven't even done anything yet so it means a lot to me that there's people out there that are supporting me and I haven't even started,” said Gallegos.

Diaz says although this was the first year that something like this has happened, it was such a memorable experience that it won't be the last time.

"This is a tradition that we're going to start here,” said Diaz. “We've spoken to the Kern River Blue Star moms and they are super excited they do this at other schools but McFarland was special for them."

McFarland High seniors are set to walk the stage on May 28th. While others pack for college — this group says they'll be focused on spending time with their families before they head out to boot camp.

