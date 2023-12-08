Wasco Football seniors think back on bonds forged ahead of State Championship

Ahead of Tuesday's practice, 23ABC interviewed three Wasco High School football seniors to get their thoughts on the season, their team, and what they'll miss about the program.

Ram Lopez, David Manzo, and Baby Marco Pergis all said they're going to miss the bonds they forged with their teammates and coaches over their years of playing football.

While their season prepares to come to an end, the Wasco seniors will have one last time to play when they face the St. Vincent de Paul Mustangs for a Div. 6-AA title on Friday at Pasadena City College. Kickoff for their match-up is slated for 4 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Summer and Fall have given way to cool Winter nights as the Wasco Tigers are slated to take the field one final time this season. This time it's for a Division 6-AA state title.

"We're all been playing forever. Like, we're all — like, close together. Like, those are my brothers,” said Baby Marco Pergis.

The Tigers feature a lot of young talent, but seniors dot the starting lineup, and in talking with them earlier this week, they’re going to miss the brotherhood they've developed across years and years of playing together.

“Just the bond. The bond we have, especially with the coaches, coaches putting so much time and work. It feels like it's — They're just a regular teacher,” said Ram Lopez.

“One thing I will miss is — being with my team just in general, no matter where we are. I feel happy when I'm with these guys,” said David Manzo.

For most of these players, football has been a constant. Though as the season’s, and potentially their football careers', swan song begins to play each player has their thoughts as they move through their final week of practice.

“Entering the locker room before practice, and I just — feels pretty good that I have all these guys behind my back and I also have their backs going into this game, and going into my last week of playing football,” said Lopez.

“I've been playing forever with most of these, most of these teammates. And it's like, it's like our last time. Like last time, last week practicing. It doesn't feel good, to be honest. Honestly, I want to play more, but it has to end,” said Pergis.

And while the end may be near for these Wasco seniors, they'll get one last ride together this coming Friday at Pasadena City College, against St. Vincent de Paul at 4 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

