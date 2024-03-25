What we know so far about man arrested with body part in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC reached out to area business owners, Kern County and BNSF Officials to learn more about incident involving Rosendo Tellez.



On Friday, March 22nd, a video of a person holding what appears to be a body part near the Wasco Amtrak station went on social media. Quickly, the video gained traction. Please click the link to see the original report made by 23ABC on March 22nd.

On Monday, 23ABC reached out to area business owners who noted they were not there at the time of the incident.

23ABC reached out to Kern County Sheriff and Coroner Donny Youngblood who said according to a report he read, no foul play is suspected in the death that occurred on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Tellez's court date on Tuesday is related to a previous charge against him and his current file has not made it to the DA's office as of Monday afternoon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Sam Hoyle, your Wasco Neighborhood reporter, you’ve likely seen this video once or twice, but be aware what you’re about to see could be considered disturbing.

On March 22nd around 8 am, BNSF tells us one person was hit by one of their trains and killed near the Wasco Amtrak station.

Shortly thereafter, Rosendo Tellez was seen holding what appears to be a human body part, in what's now become a viral video and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, of moving a body part from a place that is not a cemetery, without law enforcement approval.

Tellez is due in court on Tuesday in Shafter at 9 a.m.

Now that you’re all caught up on what we found out on Friday, here’s what we’ve learned so far as of Monday.

We spoke to owners of businesses near the train station, they said they were not here at the time the incident occurred on Friday, March 22nd.

We reached out to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer’s office, and a spokesperson for her office says Tellez’s file has not made it to their office as of yet. Though he is due in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Shafter, it's related to a different charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

We reached out to BNSF to see if they have an update to their investigation, according to spokesperson for BNSF, there have been no new updates in their investigation.

Last but not least, we also spoke with [KCSO] Sheriff/Coroner Donny Youngblood, who said according to the report he read, there is no suspicion of foul play involved death of the person here on March 22nd.

As more information about this story comes out, we'll keep you up to date on air and online. In Wasco, I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

