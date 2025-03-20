Charges filed in the missing persons case of Oscar Oliva

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Police Department and the DA's office made an arrest on March 14 in connection with the missing persons case of Oscar Oliva whose case has been cold since 2021.



On April 10, 2021, McFarland local Oscar Oliva was reported missing.

For the next four years, there were very little leads on Oliva’s whereabouts, but the family never gave up hope.

With the collaboration of the DA’s Office and the McFarland Police Department, a press release was sent out on March 14 charging Ray Anthony Sanchez with the murder of Oscar Oliva in the first degree.



Four years ago, a McFarland man went missing. Since then, his family has worked tirelessly to find answers. On the 14, the family received some closure.

We first met Marisol Salinas in November of 2023 when she coordinated McFarland's first victims of violence vigil.

It was to bring awareness to her cousin, Oscar Oliva, who went missing in 2021.

Though leads were small, his family continued fighting for answers. Working with the police department in April of 2024 to set up a $14,000 reward for anyone to come forward with information.

On March 14, an answer was finally given.

"They came up with enough evidence and information where the District Attorney's office filed the charges against Mr. Sanchez,” said Chief of McFarland Police Brian Knox.

In a partnership between McFarland P.D. and the DA's office, original suspect Ray Anthony Sanchez was charged with murder in the first degree.

According to Chief Knox, Sanchez has been in custody since July of 2021 on unrelated charges.

Oliva's parents tell me though it’s the news they've been waiting for, it's unfortunate to have their suspicions confirmed.

"We've known him since he was young. They lived next to my mother in-law and we watched them grow,” said father Jaime Oliva. “To see my son betrayed in that way, it's uncalled for."

His mother, Alma Oliva tells me she's still stricken with grief and is still asking the public for help as her son's body still hasn't been found.

"I still feel this pain, I'm sad because my son isn't here,” said Alma Oliva. “This pain won't leave me until I can put my son to rest."

A reward for $14,000 is out for anyone who has information on his whereabouts. Call the McFarland P.D Tip line at (661) 428-1256 or the Kern County Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

