Delano Navigation Center faces possible closure

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Navigation Center has been funded by HHAP funded provided by the county since 2021. However, come June 30, that money is set to run out. DNC officials are now looking into new funding.



The Delano navigation center opened its doors to the community back in 2021.

Operating out of the parking lot of the DADD during the evenings from 4 pm to 9 pm.

This has been made possible through the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program, provided by the county. However come this June, and that funding is expected to run out.

According to the Delano Navigation Center - a rough estimate of about 100 homeless individuals live within the city. Most, relying on the resources provided to them by the DNC for the last four years. However a lack in funding is putting the center at risk of closing its doors.

“When we started the navigation center we were actually on HHAP funds, and we’ve already been through I believe three rounds of HHAP funds, which is now being terminated because it’s running out, the funds are no longer there,” said Program Manager for the Delano Navigation Center Destinie Aguirre

Aguirre says the center is the only consistent local resource that is available to the homeless population.

The DNC has been operating from the parking lot of DADD almost every evening from 4 PM to 9 PM. There, individuals and families find not only a hot meal and a warm shower, but also essential assistance in obtaining vital legal documents like identification.

“Last month, we had anywhere between 35-40 unique clients come. Those are not repeat clients those are unique clients coming to the navigation center for that month, so that just tells you the need,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre says the DNC doesn’t just address immediate needs; it’s committed to long-term solutions. Through dedicated efforts, they help people secure low-income housing and facilitate family reunifications, making a profound impact on countless lives.

The issue of funding has been a conversation for almost a year now, Aguirre says during that time, they’ve been hopeful that the city would step in.

Back in December, the city of Delano held a special meeting regarding the 1.5 million dollars in federal ARPA funding that they had.

The money was intended to construct a new building designed for the homeless shelter, however the construction would cost twice as much and would ultimately not be a good fit.

“I think it’s important for us to if we are moving forward with building the navigation center to acknowledge what’s the point of building it if we don’t have folks to run it and I think that thats an important part,” said Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

With a motion passing of 4-0, it was decided that the money would go back into the general fund but still be utilized to address homelessness.

A statement from Vice Mayor Ruiz reads in part, “I would like to note- since 2021, Flood Ministries has been providing vital and transformative care to our houseless community members. While they no longer will receive funding from Kern County, I hope we can take into consideration the selfless work this team has accomplished.”

As conversations continue on the future of the navigation center, Aguirre says she isn’t worried about the center itself, but the people they’ve been able to help along the way.

“These are real people that are from Delano that live in Delano at the moment who are on hard times who are dealing with a lot of different types of things that have caused homelessness,” said Aguirre.

The Navigation Center says up until June 30, they will continue to provide the same amount of services and resources to the homeless community as they did on day one while they remain hopeful for new funding.

