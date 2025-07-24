Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Delano P.D. updates community on missing persons cases and increases reward for information

According to the DPD's website, there's currently 15 unsolved cold cases dating all the way to 2006, but the website indicates there may be more as officials update the information.
The Delano Police Department is hosting an event to raise awareness about unsolved cold cases in the community. Families and officials are coming together at the Hyatt Place to share information and be the voice for their loved ones.

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Department, they have not given us one call and when I do call, they just give me the run around saying that somebody else took over the case, I leave my phone number and they never call back,” said Lisa Cantu, mother of Luis Cantu.

This is just another one of Lisa’s attempts to find answers on her son’s case, Luis, who was murdered two years ago.

Her and her family saying, it’s been a frustrating situation and are hoping that with this event, something will change.

The “Voices for Justice” event is an initiative created by the Delano police department to speak directly with the public about ongoing cold cases.

“Behind Voices for Justice is a way for us to honor and recognize the victims. First and foremost, we have to recognize them not only as victims but human beings, they’re people that were tragically taken from us,” said Chief Jerry Nicholson.

Chief Nicholson says with over a dozen active cold cases in the city, some dating back two decades, it makes it harder to find leads. Which is why he says it’s critical for the department to have a communication line with the public.

“We need everybody help, these cases are a big puzzle to us and if you have a piece that allows us to go forward, that’s what were looking for,” said Chief Nicholson.

Along with informing the public, detectives will also be on site to speak with families about their loved ones cases.

Cantu says with all the dead ends she’s run into in the past, she’s hoping that her voice will bring her son justice at Wednesdays meeting.

“Two years is too long, they should’ve already found the person you know,” said Cantu.

The department is still strongly urging the community to reach out to them anonymously at (661) 721-3369 or the Kern Secret Witness Program at (661) 322-4040.

