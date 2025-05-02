"Dogs helped me change." Local program helps rehabilitate the incarcerated through the bond formed with dogs

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A group of rescue dogs works with the incarcerated at North Kern State Prison—something the prison has welcomed since 2017. Dogs rescued by Marley's Mutts live in the prison to learn skills to get them ready to find their forever home. Along the way, an unbreakable bond is formed within the walls of the prison.

Since 2017, North Kern State Prison has been part of the Pawsitive Change Program—a Marley's Mutts initiative to bring rescue dogs into prisons for mutual rehabilitation.

The men involved in the latest cohort tell 23ABC the program has changed them for the better, teaching them about responsibility and patience on the foundation of mutual trust.

All dogs featured in this story are available for adoption through Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue. Learn more about adoption here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you think of a prison, you may think of gray walls and people passively waiting out their sentences, but here at North Kern State prison these walls tell a different story. The mural behind me tells a different story of what’s happening inside, and the men I spoke to here tell me that they are actively working on rehabilitation, and it’s all focused on the unique connection between a man and his dog.

“All she wants is just a little love–a little love and affection,” Clarence Lee said. “I mean, who don’t want no love and affection?”

From the outside, you wouldn’t expect a building within the A-yard at North Kern State Prison to be a place where people are finding this type of unconditional love. On the inside, it’s a different story.

“Through giving the dogs a second chance, you realize you’re given a second chance,” Lee said.

Clarence Lee and the other men involved in the program work with rescue dogs from Marley Mutts to teach them basic training skills and most importantly, build a trust.

“It gets me through my day getting to wake up everyday to get through my program with him—how happy he is to see me, I’m happy to see him.”

Davaughn Love says having the dogs as a part of their cohort brings a light into the often dark place of prison.

“I can actually be myself. I don’t have to be this tough person for somebody else. I could just be a calm person, just me in my own world bonding with a dog,” Love said. “You have a lot of people [here] that haven’t had dogs in, like, 10, 20 years so by having this program being here…it opens door for us.”

“I hadn’t touched a dog in like 33 years…”

Like Pascal Gosselin, now in his third rotation of the program.

“It's been great. this dog in particular, because we did hear a little bit about the background story,” Gosselin said.

It’s a story you may have heard before. Phoenix and Tank are two of the nearly 50 dogs California City police say they seized from an alleged abusive rescue, called Pawfect Companions, in early 2025.

Now, they’re working with the men at North Kern State prison to learn how to trust again, and to become ready for their forever home.

“What these guys have shown time and time again is that not only is this the right environment for them, this is the perfect environment for them,” said Zach Skow, founder of Pawsitive Change. “All of these dogs needs can be met in here while at the same time, helping mutually rehabilitate their students and their handlers. It’s just a beautiful symbiotic relationship.”

“Some of us committed offenses to be in this situation. But having programs like this really is a great rehabilitation, and it teaches us patience. It teaches us about responsibility,” Gosselin said.

A common theme that came up with them and I spoke with was real change and a commitment to a brighter future.

“I got my life together. I started changing, and dogs helped me change,” Clarence Lee said. “This is my way of making indirect amends. Whoever she goes to, they’re gonna be happy because I did my best with her, and she did her best to overcome her trauma.”

All of the dogs who are part of the program, including Mist, Phoenix and Tank who are featured in this story, are available for fostering or adoption through Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue. You can learn more about the adoption process here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

