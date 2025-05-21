DUI check point in McFarland funded by cannabis tax

According to the CHP website, this program was established under Proposition 64. It allocates funds from state cannabis tax revenues to support local governments and qualifying nonprofit organizations in their efforts to decrease DUI incidents and promote roadway safety.

California law enforcement agencies are leveraging cannabis tax revenue to enhance public safety. Thanks to a grant program, the city of McFarland has recently gained significant benefits.

The Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program is managed by the California Highway Patrol.

Its primary mission is to improve public safety by addressing impaired driving, particularly incidents involving cannabis use.

It allocates funds from state cannabis tax revenues to support local governments and qualifying nonprofit organizations in their efforts to decrease DUI incidents and promote roadway safety.

The McFarland Police Department, benefiting from this grant back in 2023.

“We received approximately $349,000 in June of 2023,” said Sergeant Brandon Shankle with the McFarland Police Department.

Sergeant Shankle saying with this money, they were able to recently hold a DUI checkpoint at the intersection of Mast and Nill Avenue on May 17. During the operation, over 100 vehicles were screened, resulting in the arrest of three drivers for driving under the influence.

However Sergeant Shankle says, the money does more than just provide the equipment necessary.

“It also pays for a phlebotomist to come out and do the blood draws. It pays for officers to work the checkpoint, we also do a multi agent checkpoints,” said Sergeant Shankle. “We have our partners from outside agencies come down and help us due to the fact that were a small agency.”

The grant program's impact isn't limited to road safety. It also provides an alternative funding source, allowing law enforcement agencies to allocate their general funds to other local initiatives.

