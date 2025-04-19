Escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez caught after four months of being on the run

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Cesar Hernandez escaped from the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano back in December of 2024. Four months later, he's been detained by Mexican police officers in Tijuana.

Nine days after being involved in a shootout, escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez has been found.

Hernandez has been on the run since December 2, 2024 after escaping from the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano.

Hernandez now faces charges in Mexico after the alleged shooting of a Mexican police officer.

After 137 days on the run, escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez has been captured, ending a months-long international manhunt. Police in Tijuana caught him hiding at a home, made a surprise raid, and took him into custody.

Its been a story we’ve been following since the beginning, on December 2, 2024, we received word that an inmate, Cesar Hernandez, had escaped from the Kern Superior Courthouse in Delano from the van he was being transported in.

Hernandez managed to escape 283 miles south into Tijuana where Thursday night, agents from the State Attorney General's office of Baja California learned that Hernandez was driving an SUV and hiding in a home.

“There were some folks who gave us valuable information, I can't name them, so as not to put them in danger,” said State Attorney General of Baja California.

With this information, the State Attorney General of Baja California stated police kept tabs on the home, flooded the area with officers and made a surprise raid on the house. Hernandez was caught, and police say he was armed, but no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

It was a different story on April 9th. That's when police say Hernandez barricaded himself in an apartment, was involved in a shootout, and allegedly shot and killed commander Abigail Esparza Reyes, a single mother of two.

The state attorney general saying now that Hernandez is in custody, their next steps are getting justice for their fallen officer.

“Our priority is him being punished for the death of our agent,” said State Attorney General of Baja California.

Here in this country, Hernandez was convicted of a first degree murder charge in Los Angeles back in 2019 was serving his sentence of 25 years to life at Kern Valley state prison in Delano before escaping in December of last year.

It's uncertain when or if Hernandez will be extradited to the United States. As Hernandez will first be tried in Mexico on a murder charge for the shooting death of a Mexican police officer.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

