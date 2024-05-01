Extension issued recently for Hometown Hero Banner Applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield recently extended the deadline for the hometown hero banner applications, allowing more community members to recognize their loved ones.

The application to submit hometown hero banners was initially on May 3rd but has recently been extended to May 9th by 4:30 p.m.

The City of Bakersfield and mothers part of the Kern River Blue Star Moms encouraging the public to purchase a banner.

The banners are a decorative display of an active duty or veteran, along with their name and branch to be displayed throughout Bakersfield.



In November of 2023, Hometown Hero banners were brought to the city of Delano for its 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Parade. The city of Bakersfield now extending its application deadline to give the community one last chance to apply.

We recently spoke with the Kern River Blue Star moms — mothers who have children on active duty or are veterans.

They attended a mud run last Saturday to raise awareness for mental health and suicide struggles in military personnel but they were also working to encourage the public to purchase “Hometown Hero Banners”.

It’s a decorative display of an active duty or veteran, along with their name and branch to be displayed throughout Bakersfield.

“I do have a son, that right now is currently serving the U.S Army stationed in Washington, and in 2019 when it first started we had his banner up,” said Kern River Blue Star mom Elena Estrella.

The deadline for people to submit applications was initially May 3rd but has recently been extended to Thursday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

To qualify for a banner, the honoree must be an active duty military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and is a current Bakersfield resident, or the honoree has an immediate family member who is a current Bakersfield resident.

The honoree must also have lived in Bakersfield at some point before entering the military.

“What a way to honor them, it’s just putting a banner up there. You know, so when people drive by, and see that they say ‘Wow they’re out there for us,” said Estrella.

The fee for a banner is $165 and can be made in person or through the Kern River Blue Star Moms.

With limited spots left, click here for more information. To reach out to the Kern River Blue Star Moms, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

