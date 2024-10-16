Five years later: 46th Philippine Weekend Festival returns!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — After a five-year hiatus, the 46th Philippine Weekend festival is back at 40 Acres in Delano, celebrating Filipino culture with food, traditions, performances, and more.



“We are bringing the Philippines to everybody in Kern County, so come and celebrate with us,” says Jay Tamsi, chairman of Philippine Weekend.

Jay explains that the event has returned after a break due to COVID, made possible by the dedication of the committee, sponsors, and volunteers. “We wanted to make sure that we came back strong. The 46th annual Philippine Weekend celebration means a lot to us,” he adds.

The festival will feature beloved traditions such as cultural dances and the adobo cook-off, along with new elements, including fresh vendors, informational booths, and kiddie rides for entertainment.

“The community wants it, they need it, and we want to share our Filipino culture. The most important part is that you learn about what we have to offer as Filipinos,” Jay states.

Having grown up in Delano, where 30 to 40% of the population is Filipino, Jay felt motivated to bring the festival back to the community. “We want to honor our ancestors in the Philippines and those who are still living here today,” he says.

Officials report that the event is already off to a great start, with the Mister and Miss Philippine Weekend pageant and the Tiny Tot competition held last weekend.

“Filipinos have a deep appreciation for cultural pageantry,” Jay explains. “All said and done, we’d love to host others, and that’s what we do best through food and cultural entertainment.”

Philippine Weekend takes place from October 18-20 at 40 Acres in Delano, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

