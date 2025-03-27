Junior Livestock of Delano Committee returns to the city!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Junior Livestock of Delano was a staple in the city for 50 years, but shut down six years ago due to the pandemic. Now, local farmers are working together to reopen the Delano farm grounds.



In Kern County, agriculture is more than an industry, it's a way of life. This is especially true in Delano, where residents are celebrating the return of a popular AG program.

“Most of my friends don’t know I show a pig and I would want to show my friends my pig and tell them her name and what she likes to eat,” said participant Lily Zavala.

Lily Zavala is ten years old, but she first started in the junior livestock when she was nine.

In the past, Zavala would have to travel to the Bakersfield fairgrounds to proudly show off her pig, but that’s about to change.

“We had junior livestock in Delano for the last 50 years and we’ve been closed for six years. We are opening it up again for this year for our community of Delano,” said Co-chair of the Junior Livestock of Delano Janie Cole.

Through this program, kids raise animals like cows, pigs, sheep, and goats. Receiving them in May while they’re still babies.

“My father showed here, my kids showed here and I showed here. So, it goes back to the 40’s,” said Vice President Daria Randolph.

For Randolph, this is a family tradition. She tells me the junior livestock of Delano was a staple in the city.

With the reopening of the farm, Randolph says the plan is to open it to surrounding communities like Wasco, Earlimart, and Pixley.

“It is very important to instill in the kids of Delano and outlying areas, AG is our, that’s our produce, that’s where we’re at,” said Randolph.

After a couple months of raising their animals, the kids showcase their animals at the Kern County fairgrounds where they’re sold off.

While that will still be the case this year, Delano will continue its tradition of hosting their fair at the farm grounds in October.

President Jess Ramos says being a farmer himself, the goal is to keep the local agriculture industry growing within their community.

“I think that it helps the community to be a little bit more cohesive knowing that these young folks are part of the community and I think these future generations are going to be the leaders in this community,” said Ramos.

It’ll be a while until local youth will be able to showcase their animals here, anyone interested in learning how to participate can visit theirFacebook page hereor contact Jess Ramos at (661) 667 -3373.

