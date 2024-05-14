Rental assistance coming to certain apartments throughout Kern County

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Families struggling to make ends meet could qualify for rental assistance from the Housing Authority for the County of Kern with applications now open.



2 weeks ago, the Housing Authority for the County of Kern opened up online applications for their low-income public housing programs. Applications are only being accepted online, however, in-person assistance will be available for those without online access.

To apply, birth certificates, social security cards, and picture ID’s for all adults on the application must be provided.

As well as verifying their annual income, providing a phone number, and email address.

Applicants can benefit from this program for as long as they need and if they still meet the qualifications.

"It's so much more than just struggling to make ends meet,” said Assistant Executive Director for the Housing Authority for the County of Kern Heather Kimmel. “So, when we offer programs like this to the community we're not just offering people an opportunity to have some breathing room in their budget, it's an opportunity for the family as a whole to have a better quality of life."

Assistant Executive Director for the Housing Authority for the County of Kern Heather Kimmel says there are apartments throughout the county that are meant specifically for this program.

This means that for qualifying families in Delano and other approved areas, once they're approved, there's already a unit ready and waiting for them.

The Housing Authority will be in Delano on May 15th and May 18th from 8 am to 12 pm at 312 S. Austin Street. The deadline to apply is May 30th. For more information click here.

