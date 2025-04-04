KERN'S KINDNESS: McFarland PD's K-9 receives new vest

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland PD’S beloved K-9 is now going to have an extra layer of protection, and care from the community on his future assignments thanks to a very generous donation.



McFarland Police Department’s beloved K-9 is now going to have an extra layer of protection, and care from the community on his future assignments thanks to a very generous donation.

“Yeah we know that they’re equipment but we get very attached to our dogs so this gives me a little more confidence that he’s going to be able to survive that fight that we send him into,” said Officer Joe Weiss.

Officer Weiss has been with his K9 partner, Officer Khan, for about a year now. Since then, they’ve formed a very close bond

But also, an obedient bond.

Officer Weiss says while out on calls, Khan’s safety is always his priority, but a recent gift is taking a little but of that caution off his mind.

“It’s a ballistic and stab proof vest,” said Officer Weiss. “These vests cover their vital organs so that when we do have to deploy, they’ve got a little bit more safety.”

It all started at the end of last year, Officer Weiss reaching out to the Spikes K-9 Fund to help put together a fundraiser for the vest.

“The fact that we can raise the money from supporters all across the world to protect a dog in McFarland, it’s an honor, it really is,” said CEO of Spike’s K-9 Fund Emily Grey.

In early December, the McFarland Police Department posted on Facebook asking the community to help, and help they did.

Soon after, donations from McFarland residents and more came flooding in.

CEO of Spikes K-9 Fund Emily Grey says a tactical vest like Khan’s is about $3,000, each vest, being custom fit to the dog.

Asking for a total of $3,000, the department was able to raise $3,010.

“I have chills just thinking about the impact this dog is going to make and being able just to have a small part in keeping him safe on the job,” said Grey.

But not only is this donation working to save Khan’s life on future assignments, according to Officer Weiss, it also brings some financial ease to the department.

“It allows the department to use that extra money toward things that officers may need to use, so other equipment for the officers,” said Weiss.

Based on how vocal Office Khan was, it seems he’s truly happy with his new uniform.

Rocking the streets with his new gear, the organization says Officer Khan is now one of 183 dogs that have been gifted a vest in the state of California.

