Local Delano teen hits the scholarship jackpot

The California Table Grape Commission is focused on bettering the lives of California farm workers and their families. It's been an effort since 1985, giving scholarships to the children of field workers. This year, one recipient comes from Delano.

"I have been able to look forward to the things I've been planning in terms of where I’m going after high school now that I am done almost completely stressed of course there are the small things,” said Marco Jimenez from Delano High School.

Jimenez says none of this wouldn't have been possible without the California Table Grape Scholarship — a scholarship dedicated to children of field workers or field workers themselves.

Jimenez received the $25,000 Field Worker Scholarship from the California Table Grapes Commission.

Aside from Jimenez, Leslie Aquino from East Bakersfield High School also received the $25,000 Field Worker Scholarship, and Madison Jackson from Liberty High School received the $25,000 Agriculture Scholarship.

"They deserve a chance to attend college and better themselves and to better their families, they work like I said exceptionally hard to get themselves to that point so it's a great way to kind of get them over the finish line,” said Director of Content Development for the California Table Grape Commission Nick Nakashian.

Nakashian says since its start in 1985, they've been able to give scholarships to more than 200 students.

Jimenez says coming from a farm-working family, the thought of how he was going to afford college was always a constant worry, but receiving this scholarship, he says it's like a weight has been lifted from his shoulders.

"I remember seeing my mom's face, my dad's face, they were worried about what they would do, because they wanted me to go to college I’m going to now Cal Poly but of course, it being so expensive it was, it was challenging for them and to receive this, it relieved a great burden,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez says his overall goal is to eventually come back to Kern County and give back to his community that's always supported him but to also make his parents proud.

"I mean, they worry about me so much and for them to have to worry a little bit less, seeing less worry on their face, it's gratifying but almost freeing,” said Jimenez.

For more information on the California Table Grape Scholarship,click here.

