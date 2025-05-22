McFarland Animal Services working to increase awareness through community outreach

MCFARLAND CALIF. (KERO) — The McFarland Animal Shelter is located just three miles outside of city limits but far enough to where they say many don't know about them. Now, officials are working to create more community events.



The McFarland Animal Shelter officially opened back in 2020.

Though it’s been in operation for five years, officials say one of their biggest hurdles is bringing awareness to the shelter’s existence as there located 3 miles outside of city limits.

because of this, many of the dogs haven't had much exposure to possible future families and have spent the majority of their lives at the shelter.

The McFarland Animal Shelter located just three miles outside of city limits is a no kill shelter. Since then, the shelter equipped to hold 32 dogs now houses 41. Officials now working to accommodate these dogs and find them homes.

"Their stories are very similar very sad. We have a lot of dogs int he background over there that have been here just as long because we're in a rural setting,” said supervisor for McFarland Animal Services Timothy McGrath. “People right, if you're out of sight you're out of mind and that's essentially kind of where were at right now so were trying to bring our public awareness back."

Supervisor for McFarland Animal Services Timothy McGrath says although they struggle with trying to make their presence known, they've worked to increase community events.

Their last event being earlier this month. Since then, McGrath says they've been able to successfully adopt out 10 dogs.

However he says, there's a handful of dogs that have become accustomed to the shelter being home.

"Cookie has actually been here pushing four years now. She's pretty much lived her whole life in the kennel, doesn't know much other than this place and the yard time out front and staff members that come in and out,” said McGrath.

McGrath says with the increase in popularity with certain dog breeds, he's seen an increase in people shopping for dogs, but wants to educate people on the importance of adopting.

"Adopting is to give the dogs that are already here a chance to have a better day, have a life outside of a 4 and a half by 6 by 11 foot kennel,” said McGrath.

The shelter is open five days a week Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at 12941 Melcher Road available to the public to come take a look around and possibly go home with a new member of the family.

