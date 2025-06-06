McFarland USA movie turns 10

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Cast of McFarland USA movie reminisce on their upbringing and speak on what it means to them and the messages they want to leave with the community.



McFarland USA was released June 2, 2015, but is based on events from 1987.

It follows the story of a group of McFarland boys who find a passion for running and turn it into the first cross country championship title for the city.

Locally, memorabilia can be found throughout the city, from the McFarland runners bridge above the 99, to the mural on the water tower, and even a park named after their coach, Jim White.

The McFarland USA movie came out 10 years ago, a movie that's caught the eye of many across the world.

It started in the 1980s with McFarland High School cross-country Coach Jim White, played by Kevin Costner in the McFarland USA movie.

White tells me he first encountered the boys when they were in middle school, being their P.E teacher.

White says that through coaching the team, he knew they had the potential to win and create their legacy.

"My philosophy was why not? Why can't we do it. Going to the state meet we would sing songs coming and going about winning, we knew we could win,” said Coach White.

And they did, in 1987, being the first cross country team from McFarland to bring home the state championship title.

Damacio Diaz was part of that championship team. He tells me it was a surreal experience.

"Once we began having a little success, it became contagious and we liked it and wanted to you know achieve more success,” said Diaz. “Never did we ever expect to make it to the state level, and then to compete, and then to win."

A decade has flown by since the release of the film, and runner Johnny Samaniego shares his heartfelt hope that its message continues to ignite inspiration in future generations.

"In the title it says that champions can come from everywhere. Our message is if we can do it, you know Mexicans grew up here, worked in the fields, our parents you know migrated here from Mexico, if we can do it anyone can do it out there,” Samaniego.

Continuing the celebrations of the 10 year anniversary, McFarland USA will be playing at the Maya Cinema in Delano on Saturday with a showing at 1pm and another at 7pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

