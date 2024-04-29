Park renovations set to benefit local little league in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Little League is about to have their home field redone following multiple project announcements from Supervisor David Couch.

District 4 Supervisor David Couch has recently secured the approval of multiple park and library restorations across the county. In Delano, two projects are on the way with one benefiting a local little league.

It’s been three years since the Delano little league baseball field has seen a field renovation.

Coaches say this is huge for the 280 kids that are currently enrolled in the league since an outdated field can often lead to injuries.



It’s been three years since the Delano little league baseball field has seen a field renovation. However, in a couple of months — this baseball field will be getting a new makeover.

“We’re trying to invest time and money into it, talking to the community getting donations so the kids got somewhere to go, cause right now, unfortunately in most communities the parks are pretty bad,” Said president of the Delano Little League baseball team Darren Ronk.

Ronk says he grew up on this baseball field — remembering it in its glory days he tells me the field isn’t what it used to be.

Coach Ronk says a lot of their renovations have been done by community due to lack of funding. But come October, that will change as representatives for Supervisor David Couch released news of multiple parks and libraries receiving money for park restorations.

“When we were told the baseball the field was going to get worked on, our scoreboards and stuff, we were like yes finally this is going to start helping us,” said Coach Ronk.

Coach Ronk says the money will help redo the fields with new grass, a new backdrop and scoreboard, clay infield bases, and a new infield fence.

Vice President for the league Bryan Franks says this is huge for the 280 kids that are currently enrolled in the league since he says an outdated field can often lead to injuries.

“When your fields aren’t built properly, or you have a lot of gopher holes, or irrigation is not correct you have a lot of dead grass,” said Franks. “You can’t keep it mowed correctly, the grass is not the right type it should be, it creates a lot of issue when you play ball so safety is the number one priority for us for kids.”

Not only will the renovations allow for better playing conditions but Coach Ronk says it will also motivate current and future players to immerse themselves in the sport.

“It gives the kid something to fight for, to move forward because they see all the improvements and say hey I want to play on that, hey look at how nice it is, ‘hey I want to be a part of it’, versus ‘eh look at it let’s go somewhere else’. The renovations are going to give the kids something positive,” said Coach Ronk.

Coaches tell me with these upcoming renovations, they’re hoping to extend their seasons into winter and summer to give more kids the opportunity to get involved in the sport.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

