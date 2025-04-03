Selena Quintanilla's legacy continues to live on and inspire people in the Central Valley

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — It's been 30 years since the tragic death of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music, whose life was cut short by a bullet.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some will do...."Anything for Salinas!" That famous phrase comes from the movie about Selena, the young pop singer whose life ended too soon. Her legacy, however, continues to inspire new generations of music lovers.

Pop Singer Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed in Texas on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, president of her fan club.

30 years later, on the anniversary of her death, Saldivar was denied parole for a third time by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. News that some Selena fans were happy to hear.

"I think it's fair for her to stay there until Selena is no longer remembered," said Selena Fan and Local Artisit Gabriela Calderon. "I feel like we still remember her 30 years later. I mean, she's still alive, and it was not the loss of her life but also the family, the fans, and just the fact that a beautiful career was ruined."

Calderon says she was first introduced to Selena's music when she was 5 years old. She says Selena's lyrics spoke to her, and it was through her lyrics that she was able to "heal" her trauma of growing up away from her father.

"All her songs would make me remember him—he was my first love, every little girl's first love is their dad—and without knowing, that action of the desire of wanting to sing and perform was mostly for healing," said Calderon.

Then, in 2019, Calderon says she chose to pursue her love for music performing as Latina Divina in Downtown Fresno. Through this platform, she began to interpret the Queen of Tejano.

"Even to date, when I sing, my goal is to bring the essence of Selena and I think that's why people like it because I don't just sing, I bring an essence to the performance that she always brought," said Calderon.

In addition to interpreting Selena, Calderon tells her story of loving and healing through the songs of other iconic Latin singers—Shakira, Gloria Trevi, and Jenni Rivera—in a show she called "Latinas Divinas."

With Selena's Birthday being on April 16th, Calderon will be singing a few songs in her honor at Silver Creek Park on Saturday, April 12th.

