Suspects involved in kidnapping and robbery of 70-year-old Delano woman set free on good behavior

Back in March, we reported on the kidnapping and robbery of a 70 year old Delano woman. The two involved were later caught and sentenced to two years in prison. However just under a year later and the duo have been released.

"When the lady told me that they were going to be released, I felt like someone threw a bucket of water on me,” said victim Maria Barajas.

Barajas says she was shocked when she heard that the two individuals that kidnapped and stole more than $25 thousand dollars from her had been released from prison.

"I didn't feel as depressed like I do now because they were in jail and were paying their sentence,” said Barajas.

In a plea deal, 30-year-old Christian Rojas and 48-year-old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca pleaded guilty to one count of first degree burglary. Eight other felony counts, including kidnapping were dismissed. What was to have been a two year prison sentence instead became a 314 day sentence.

According to the CDCR, this was made possible through Prop 57, which allows inmates to earn credit for early release.

A statement from the CDCR reads, "Pre-sentence credits were applied to both Toqueca and Chauta's sentences for the time they spent in jail, or other form of custody, before their official sentencing date, which is counted towards their overall sentences."

With the two earning 628 days of pre-sentence credit, Chauta was released on parol on May 15 and Toqueca on May 17.

Barajas tells me though, she still carries some fears; she's more upset that she has yet to be reimbursed.

"It doesn’t seem right to me that they only got two years in prison and me I haven't seen not even a cent, everything was left with them,” said Barajas.

Barajas says though disappointed in the outcome, she hopes her story ignites a call for accountability.

