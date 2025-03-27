Watch Now
Suspects sentenced in Delano kidnapping case

A Delano elderly woman was kidnapped from her home by two individuals who took her to a nearby bank and forced her to withdraw her life savings. The couple was sentenced to two years in prison.
Posted

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — In May of 2024, a woman was kidnapped from her home and taken to a nearby bank where she was forced to withdraw large amounts of money. On March 26, the couple was sentenced to two years in prison.

  • 30-year-old Christian Rojas Chauta and 47-year old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca, received a two year prison sentence.

A Stockton couple was originally arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and robbing a 70-year old Delano women last year, were sentenced in Kern County Superior Court in Delano on Wednesday.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's office, 30-year-old Christian Rojas Chauta and 47-year old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca, received a two year prison sentence.

Police say the couple broke into the woman’s home, took her to a nearby bank and demanded she withdraw all the money from her bank account and her purse. In total, the couple left with over $25,000.

