The "Dream It Be It Program" Returns to Delano!

For the past seven years, the “Dream It Be It” program has uplifted the next generation of female leaders through hundreds of workshops. The annual program is back and we will be kicking it off in a movie theater.

"There's a set curriculum of like six different topics and so the club can choose whichever topics. Tomorrow's event is the first event of the 2024-2025 year and the topic is going to be managing your stress,” said President of the Delano Soroptimist International Club.

Presa says to learn how to do this, roughly 50 young girls will be heading to the Maya cinemas Saturday morning.

"The movie is going to be Inside Out 2 and again it's about emotions and anxiety and some new characters that are showcased in the movie,” said Presa.

Since the program was brought to Delano in 2017, Presa says she's had the opportunity to watch so many girls transform into young women.

For 17-year-old Karli Torres, she says she was able to find her voice through this program.

"At first I was very shy and they encouraged me to speak in front of the group. It helped me speak to a lot more people in my family,” said Presa. “It taught me that and it helped me and my sister be a bit more open, not like keep it to ourselves."

The next workshop will focus on creating achievable goals taking place in November. Click herefor more information.

