Thousands honor fallen Tulare County Deputy Randy Hoppert in Visalia funeral service

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Family members, law enforcement officers, and community members gathered in Visalia on Tuesday to honor Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Hoppert, remembering a life defined by service, sacrifice, and family.

The emotional funeral service included an end-of-watch radio call, marking the final farewell as thousands in attendance stood in silence.

Deputy Hoppert was killed in the line of duty on April 9 in Porterville while responding to an eviction notice, a loss that has deeply impacted the department and communities across the Central Valley.

The 35-year-old deputy was also a U.S. Navy veteran and served six years with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. His ties to law enforcement ran deep—following in the footsteps of his father, a deputy, and his grandfather, who served as an undersheriff.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country attended the service, including the Delano Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and departments from Nevada, Texas, Chicago, and New York.

“Randy came home every night, and the world would stop,” said Ashley Hoppert.

But her words also brought laughter into the room, bringing moments of light to an otherwise heavy day.

“Other times we would go through a drive though and he often order food in different accents. And he was actually quite good at it.,” said Ashley Hoppert.

Deputy Hoppert leaves behind his wife, two sons, an unborn child, his parents, and hundreds of brothers and sisters in law enforcement who will carry on his legacy.

“I promise to take care of the boys always and to show them your love every day. They will never question how much their daddy loved them.”

Deputy Randy Hoppert’s name is now engraved into the Tulare County Peace Officer Memorial, with an official ceremony taking place on May 6.

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