Thousands of people gather in Delano to partake in Cesar Chavez Day

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds if not thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park in Delano to then march to the historic 40 acres site in order to honor the legacy of farm worker rights activist Cesar Chavez.



March 31, 2025 marks Cesar Chavez’s would be 98 birthday, the man who historically fought for farm worker rights and started the United Farm workers movement.

Every year, communities gather to reflect and celebrate on the progress Chavez created.

While that is the case this year, there was a deeper meaning behind the movement.



The name Cesar Chavez is a staple in the Central Valley, an activist who fought for farm worker rights. Chavez’s birthday lands on the 31st of March, communities all over the state marching to the historic 40 acres site to honor his legacy and continue his work.

From locals in Kern county, to people from Fresno, Porterville, and even Los Angeles gathered at Memorial Park in Delano; beginning their day of appreciation for Cesar Chavez, the iconic figure of the farm labor movement.

“You only lose when you give up so were hoping to see and what were seeing today is that people are standing up for what is right and they’re fighting the injustices that were seeing in this country,” said Chavez. “So, so long as that happens my father’s legacy continues to burn brightly.”

Sandra Figueroa from Los Angles comes from an immigrant household and is undocumented herself, she says many are living in fear right now but it’s these movements that are giving her the strength to speak up.

“This is a sign that were not alone that there are people that care for one another and they’re willing to put their lives at risk, make commitments to come out all the way over here so I’m with that and that’s why I’m here,” said Figueroa.

Delano was ground zero for the farm labor movement, where marches like this one frequently happened during the early organizing days.

Marching from Memorial Park to the historic 40 acres site, their chants echoed throughout the streets.

Apple Valley resident Malinal Xochitl Alvarez says she’s made it her mission to not only learn more about her history and culture, but to be able to take these lessons and share them with her children.

“It is so inspiring. I feel there is definitely energy, there is magic in numbers and when we gather together in a multitude, its going to make magi happen and seeing this now makes me hopeful for the future that I know my kids are going to be going up in,” said Alvarez.

As Delano wraps up this years March for Cesar Chavez, the community continues to show solidarity and commitment and values Chavez fought for.

