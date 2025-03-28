Victim of Delano robbery speaks out

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano woman involved in a kidnapping case back in May is now speaking out. The victim says she feels like justice wasn’t served regarding their sentence.



On May 9, 2024, two individuals, 30-year-old Christian Rojas Chauta and 47-year old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca, were involved in a kidnapping of a Delano elderly woman.

The couple was later arrested that same month.

The couple were sentenced to two years in prison on two counts of robbery and seven other felony charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment were dismissed.



Almost a year ago, a Delano woman was kidnapped from her home and robbed out of thousands of dollars. The suspects have been arrested and charged but according to the victim, it wasn’t enough.

“When I left church and came home, they kidnapped me, the woman and the man. What I wanted in this court was my money back because they told me that they were going to get me my money back,” said Maria Guadalupe Barrajas Peña.

The 70-year-old lives alone in her Delano home.

She tells me the situation was terrifying, and while she is still scared to leave her home, she is more outraged on the outcome.

Police arrested a Stockton couple, 30-year-old Christian Rojas Chauta and 47-year old Claudia Castellanos Toqueca for the crimes back in May.

Though the couple was originally charged with nine felony counts, the couple plead no contest to one count of burglary and were sentenced to two years in prison.

“They saw me cry because I couldn’t handle the news, I wasn’t expecting that, and they just gave me like an I’m sorry,” said Peña.

Pena says the couple robbed her of $350 cash then took her to a bank and forced her to withdraw $25,000.

According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, this was a plea deal.

Reaching out for comment, the DA states, “Restitution was ordered in the amount of $25,000. It will be payable through the probation department.”

Along with the couples two year prison sentence, they’ve also been ordered to pay restitution to the victim but it’s unclear if that will occur.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

