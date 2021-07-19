Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire looking to hire for ReStore in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When you work at the Habitat for Humanity Restore, you’re not only working for a paycheck but also working to support this organization and all it does for the community.

“The ReStore here in Bakersfield is how we fund our mission," said Ron White, CEO Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire. “So what they gently donate to us, we’re able to turn around and build homes, provide sustainable housing for people in need."

Habitat for Humanity is all about giving back. Since 1990, they’ve helped Kern County homeowners finance over $10 million in affordable mortgages and they’re able to do that thanks to the funding from their ReStore. Now, you can be a part of that mission. The ReStore is looking to hire part-time and full-time sales clerks and cashiers.

“Starting salary starts at $14 an hour and we’re looking for someone who’s really used to working and interacting with the public," said White. "You’re the face of the organization so we want to be able to greet, continue the habitat mission.”

The organization hoping to find employees with a positive and enthusiastic attitude, who also demonstrates a history of being a self-starter.

While working in the store, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the organization, provide the community with a source of low-cost home items and building materials, and get to know the faces behind this non-profit.

“We’re actually a pretty warm, close family. Been working together for a while, very few of us are new together," said Daniel Wright, one of the managers of the ReStore. "Looking forward to some new team members as well.”

Wright helps oversee the day-to-day operations. He believes working for the ReStore provides more than monetary benefits.

“It’s actually a blessing, it really is. To get to see people rise up from the volunteer programs. It’s amazing," Wright said.

If you're looking to get your foot in the door, the ReStore could be the perfect opportunity.

“There’s a lot of connectivity between the two,” said White.

If you're interested in applying, you can email your resume to rwhite@habitatbakersfield.org.