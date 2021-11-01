Hardt Construction Services looking to hire and train trade workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For 73 years, Hardt Construction Services has been serving Bakersfield’s construction needs. Tim and Michelle Hardt now run the company, and they’re looking to bring on some new team members.

“What we say here at Hardt Construction is we put a pile of opportunity in front of you and it’s up to you to take advantage of that opportunity,” Tim said.

The company offers full-service design and construction for both residential and commercial needs — and their open positions vary from entry-level to foreman positions.

Right now they’re looking for anyone with construction trade experience who’s not afraid to try a new skill.

“What we’re really looking for is attitude and a self-starter, those are very hard to train,” Tim said. “When you come to us, we will continue to train you in other trades as well.”

Working for the company also means having an active role in the community. Hardt construction has worked on a number of community projects, including the building of the Wounded Heroes Fund community center, supporting the Portraits of a Warrior Gallery, and also working with Auquavets.

“We really do promote a family environment, I know that’s cliche to say but we’re very hands-on,” Tim said. “Most of our senior management started at an entry-level and have been here 5, 7, 10 years.”

If you start off in an entry-level position, Hardt Construction will take you through their mentor program, where you’ll get hands-on paid training while on the job.

If you’re interested in a position, you can apply here.