2nd annual Community Breastfeeding Celebration held at Beale Memorial Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New and expecting mothers were given the chance to access pregnancy-related resources at the Beale Memorial Library in Downtown Bakersfield.

Beale Memorial Library often hosts a lactation program to better prepare new mothers each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. When officials at the library later realized that many people don't actually know how many resources they have access to, they began holding an annual community breastfeeding event.

The second annual Community Breastfeeding Celebration was held on Sat, Aug 26. Event organizers say they couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.

“It's so full," said Fahra Daredia while describing the day's event. "There's so many parents here, new, and expecting, and just parents all around. It’s exciting because they’ve got all these resources here that they are not normally used to seeing in one place.”

Daredia, who serves as the Marketing and Promotions Associate for the Kern County Library, says she credits this to the increase in services for the public.

According to Daredia, last year's event was primarily focused on breastfeeding services. However, this year brought in WIC services, religious services, and even birthing doulas for families interested in alternative birthing options.

Laurie Branson, a local certified birth and postpartum doula, wants to bring more awareness to the option of using a doula. According to Branson, not many people know that her services are an option for expecting mothers, along with the benefits they can bring.

"If you hire a doula, you are less likely to need a C-section," claimed Brandon. "You are less likely to be reliant on any pain medication and you are more likely to have a relaxed and healthier delivery.”

Regardless of whether having an at-home birth or a hospital birth, Branson says a doula’s job is to simply provide more natural solutions to support the mother during the birthing process.

“We are here to help you with your home delivery or your hospital delivery so that you don’t have to feel alone and you feel that you’re empowered to have your baby wherever you want to have that baby,” she explained.

Daredia says that having the event at the library was essentially a "no-brainer" decision, as it not only allows for families to be connected with the resources but they can also pick up books on the way out. According to Daredia, an early introduction to literacy for a child is the key to their development. She is happy knowing that the library can provide this knowledge to the public.

“It is nice to see everybody coming in and taking advantage of the resources that we have today,” said Daredia.

Organizers say that while they do not necessarily want to change anything about this event in 2024, they would like to see more booths. They also would like to partner with local hospitals to provide more resources.



