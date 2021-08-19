Amazon donates to East High Blade Closet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Amazon donated over 70 boxes filled with items like clothes and hygiene products to the Blade Closet at East High.

"We’re just really appreciative that they went above and beyond. They have a lot of Blade alumni there who really kind of just went the extra mile," said school social worker Natasha Martinez.

The Blade Closet is a free resource for students. Martinez said they don’t have to qualify or apply. They just speak with the student support team and get access to all sorts of necessities.

Martinez said it’s especially important during the pandemic.

“I think that obviously this year is unlike any other and we’re trying to prepare in every way we can to help students back on campus," she said. "So whatever we can do to make it easier for kids and families to be here every day, things that our families can’t necessarily afford right now, is just crucial.”

With the new school year beginning, Martinez said it was heartwarming to see alumni now working at Amazon give back to their high school.

“It was really personal and we felt like they did it because they wanted to be a part of the Blade Closet so that was really cool," said Martinez.

If you would like to help students kick off the new school year, you can donate items to the closet. Email natasha_martinez@kernhigh.org for more details.

