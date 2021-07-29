Back to School Pull & Pick Up event happening Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — “This is the backpack, health resource fair where families will be able to come get backpacks for their kids because they’re getting ready to go back to school and we know that’s a huge expense for them," said Pacific Health Education Center chief operating officer Travis Tramel.

The center is working with several local organizations to help the community kick off the school year. On Saturday, they’re teaming up with Ikea, Bolthouse Farms and more to provide free food, back to school items and other resources.

“Groceries, and we’re giving some other household items, some kid supplies, some kid toys, and everything just to be able to help families during this pandemic," said Tramel.

It’s a drive thru, pull up and pick up event in the Bakersfield High School parking lot off 14th and H Street.

Mental health resources like Medi-Cal and recovery services will be there. The Bakersfield Police Department's cadettes will help distribute the items and Tramel said all are welcome. Nearly 700 families have already registered.

“Doesn’t matter where you come from, what’s your background, what’s your job status, what’s your car status. we’re not asking any questions. Just get in line. Come out and be happy to be served," he said.

Tramel said it’s inspiring and rewarding to help out the community, and he encourages everyone to attend.

“Come and ready to receive the blessings, but make sure your trunk is cleaned out because if you’re trunk is not cleaned out, we might not be able to fill it. So I say come one, come all and receive expect to receive the blessings," said Tramel.

To register, click here.