Bakersfield girl scout builds beds for dogs at Kern County Animal Shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield girl scout earned her silver badge for working to better conditions for local animals by building and donating 15 dog beds to the Kern County Animal Shelter.

Using PVC pipes and other materials, 13-year-old Grace Carillo raised money to build and donate fifteen dog beds to the shelter. Her efforts earned her a Silver Project Award, but she says she has always loved dogs and would have done this either way.

According to Carillo, this project took months of planning. She began to collect donations in February through yard sales. She delivered the final product in August.

With her love for animals, Carillo says it was a no-brainer to make these beds as she is concerned about the conditions many of them face.

“They deserve better homes than just being in the animal shelter," said Carillo. "They’re usually just being on the floor and in the summer, it’s usually hot. Even though they’re inside it can still tend to be hot.”

Berkeley Hanley, Community Engagement Coordinator for Kern County Animal Shelter, says that having the beds off the ground is ideal for the shelter, as it makes cleaning the kennels a lot easier. According to Hanley, the shelter has roughly 300 kennels. The addition of these beds will improve the dogs’ quality of life.

Hanley says that each bed looks to be high quality, an important feature since the beds are not solely for sleeping. According to Hanley, dogs often use the beds as toys, which can take a toll.

Hanley also says that she is impressed by Carillo’s work and her drive to coordinate the project. She hopes it will inspire others to help.

“People just talk about how things get worse each day, but now you have, not even just people, children out here thinking 'what can I do for homeless animals in my community?' So I think it really gives you hope," Hanley explained. "Hope for the community and hope for the future.”

The Kern County Animal Shelter says it is grateful for Carillo's efforts and hopes others are inspired to follow in her footsteps, so more dogs can have warm beds.

