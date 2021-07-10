Bakersfield musicians spread positivity through music

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Outside of Smart and Final on Mount Vernon, you might hear Jesse Brazil and Julius Bosque.

"During these unprecedented times, I've noticed a lot of low spirits and people going through a lot of things," said Bosque.

So they’ve teamed up to give the community free music.

“Which helps heal a lot of the depression, anxiety, we go through throughout our daily lives," said Bosque.

The two musicians perform around Kern County. Brazil said he hopes they fuel and uplift relationships.

"Maybe people will just talk amongst themselves and enjoy having that conversation about the environment we’re creating, and now they can have something to look forward to at a parking lot, unexpected, you never know where we’re going to be," said Brazil.

He said people have been very receptive and appreciative of their music.

“And that’s really encouraging and one of the things that keeps me going too as a musician," said Brazil.

Music is a big part of both the men’s lives. Bosque said it has made all the difference for him.

“I couldn’t imagine a life without music. It really brings different chemicals to the brain that's really positive and really changes your perspective in life," said Bosque. “I don’t want to keep that to myself. I like to spread that”

Two talents sharing that positive perspective with others.

“At the end of the day people will always realize that no matter what you said or did, they'll always remember how you made them feel," said Bosque. "So that's why it's always better to make someone feel positive and spread the good message through music or whatever your talent or skill may be."

Both offer lessons and perform at events. You can contact them at jbbakomusic@gmail.com.

