Bakersfield Visitor Center provides local holiday gifts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Inside the Bakersfield Visitor Center, you might see David Lyman. He’s all about that Kern County pride.

"We have items here to help you celebrate your Bakersfield pride, so whatever you’re looking for to give to friends or family that say 'Bakersfield,' we’ve got some great products," he said.

Lyman is the manager of Visit Bakersfield. He said they’re a great spot to shop local.

“People always come in and are looking for items that have 'Bakersfield' on them and there are not a lot of them," said Lyman.

So the center decided to help.

“We have t-shirts. We have hats. We have canvas tote bags. We have shot glasses, coffee mugs, Christmas ornaments, Yetis and growlers," said Lyman.

And more, all representing Bakersfield.

Lyman said it’s especially beneficial to shop local right now

"We have no supply chain issues so everything is in inventory," said Lyman.

Last year, the visitor center created a coloring book with help from the community. They held a contest, asking local children to submit drawings of places around Bakersfield.

“And at the end of the year, we put them all together in this coloring book so there are a number of pages of scenes around Bakersfield," said Lyman.

They’re available for free at the center.

The center also has a holiday events calendar on its website, helping you make the most of the season in Bakersfield.

To learn more about the center's local holiday gifts, click here.

