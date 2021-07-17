Bakersfield woman introduces children to music and movement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — At the Kern County Museum, you might hear music, clapping and singing.

"We just get together every week. It’s for children birth through five and we play and we make music. It’s for their caregivers. They come and we just have so much fun," said Pyper Von Normann.

Pyper created Yellow House Music Together nearly ten years ago, introducing children to music and movement.

"Kids are born sounders and movers and if it’s encouraged in a supportive environment, it’s a basic life skill and it should be nurtured," she said.

Each class includes songs, instruments and activities. There’s lots of dancing and running around.

Shavonne Galluzzo said there are several aspects she and her daughter love about the program.

"The music, the socializing, Ms. Pyper. They love her. It’s so cute," said Shavonne.

And her daughter is getting important experiences after living through the pandemic.

“Especially after being in lockdown for so long, socializing, she learns a lot in music class. She learns how to dance, she learns how to wave, she learned how to walk here from seeing all the kids walking actually," said Shavonne.

Pyper said the best part is working with each participant.

“I have the best families in the world. I’ve been really blessed and the kids are so fun and so musical, all of them," she said.

And watching the kids learn and grow is priceless.

“It’s a joy and a blessing, and I thank God for this job. It's just so fun," said Pyper.

The next session starts in August. Click here to learn more.

We’re always looking for people and organizations to feature in Kern’s Kindness. Email us your ideas at kernskindness@kero.com.