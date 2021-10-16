Bakersfield woman uses business to raise money for childhood friend diagnosed with breast cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "Jina is very near and dear to my heart. We have known each other since grade school all the way up until now," said Salina Martinez.

Salina's friend, Jina McMillan, is the owner of Better Bowls in downtown Bakersfield. Right now, they’re serving up more than just food. They're serving up hope.

Salina was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

"It was pretty rough for the first couple weeks," she said.

Throughout the month of October, Better Bowls is hosting a fundraiser called Sweets For Salina.

"It really broke my heart to see her going through this and I wanted to try and help some way because, you know, I can't even imagine what she’s going through," said Jina.

Salina is currently undergoing treatment. When Jina told her about the fundraiser, she was touched.

"It’s been just very heartwarming to see my community come through for me like this," said Salina.

For the fundraiser, Better Bowls is selling cookie boxes. Each week, pre-order by Wednesday at 3 p.m. and pick up your box on Thursday or Friday. All proceeds will go to Salina.

“It’s absolutely loving and heartwarming and I have people [praying] for me and people who I don’t know, so these are just strangers with random acts of kindness," said Salina.

Jina said she loves using her business to support Salina.

“It’s really amazing. [I] feel like Bakersfield, as a community, they’re so awesome. [If] you need something, they step up and they help you," said Jina.

Proving the power of community and friendship can truly be sweet.

Head to the Better Bowls Instagram page to order your cookies.