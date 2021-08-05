Bargain Box Thrift Shop reopens with school supplies, home decor, clothes and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "We have customers that actually come in here every single time we’re open. It’s kind of a, 'Oh, this is our friend.' We get to visit a little bit, that type of thing, so I think they’ll be happy that we’re open again," said co-chairman Kathy Davis.

After a brief summer break, the Bargain Box Thrift Shop in downtown Bakersfield is reopening Thursday.

The shop is ran by the Assistance League, a philanthropic organization. All proceeds benefit the Assistance League’s projects, like Operation School Bell.

"We are really excited because we have a school supply department. We also have gotten a large donation of brand new school uniforms," said Davis.

Helping Kern County students in need is just one way this thrift shop benefits the community. It also offers books, toys, house decor and sporting goods on top of clothing and jewelry.

Davis said they reduced the number of days they’re open to three during the pandemic, but that hasn’t changed the support they receive.

“I say they come when we’re open. We have wonderful people that come shop here," she said. "Everything you see in our store [has] been donated and we take donations Monday mornings from nine to eleven o’clock.”

The store will now be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Staffers and shoppers will have to wear masks and we will still reiterate the distance between [people]. We’ll still use those cautious safety measures," said Davis.

Davis said the Assistance League is thrilled to welcome back customers, helping the community look and feel its best once again.

If you know a person or organization that should be featured in Kern's Kindness, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.