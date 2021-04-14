CASA advocate going above and beyond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When CASA Community Outreach Coordinator Gladis Gonzalez was asked about inspiring volunteers, she told 23ABC about Scott Manzer.

"As soon as he walks in the door, everyone is like, ‘Hey Scott! Hey Scott!' because everybody has worked with him in one way or another," she said.

Scott has been a CASA advocate for almost three years now.

“He’s great. He’s very easy to talk to. He’s friendly. He has a great demeanor, so not only are we fortunate to have him but so are his kiddos," said Gladis.

Scott was a teacher, coach and athletic director for the Kern High School District before retiring.

“I supported the cause but as soon as I retired, I looked more into the interview process and the rest is history," he said.

Scott recently created Men of CASA, a recruitment effort to bring in more male volunteers.

“The need is so great for men and there aren’t very many," he said.

Scott said he hopes to hold social recruiting events as COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

He isc also CASA's educational advocate for high school students, a family connections advocate and an educational rights surrogate. He also leads CASA trainings.

“So I’ve just learned different facets of it in addition to being a traditional CASA, getting involved in those other things and it’s all very rewarding," said Scott.

Scott said it’s rewarding to make a difference in a child’s life as they go through the family court process.

“You get to know everybody involved. The CASA, I always like to say, is the hub that makes the world go round. It’s just a real good feeling to be in that situation," he said.

And seeing his efforts make a child feel supported makes all his hard work worth it.

“The children that have CASA's are so grateful because it’s somebody in their life that really cares about them that they haven't had," he said.

