CityServe helps Kern County families celebrate Easter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Easter is just around the corner but some people in Kern County aren’t thinking about the egg hunts or candy. They’re just thinking about how to feed their family on Sunday.

But for this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann is taking a look at how one organization is helping change that.

CityServe's Cherese Grell said they’re providing families across Kern County with meal boxes just in time for the holiday. They’re filled with non-perishable traditional Easter dinner items like green beans, corn and canned ham, along with some staples like cereal and peanut butter.

Grell said this time of year reminds her of how lucky she is, and how important it is to do this type of work for local families who are less fortunate, especially right now with the pandemic and rising prices.

"We are blessed beyond measure and sometimes we can easily take it for granted, and then you meet some of the families, [people] who have lost their parents at a young age and they’re raising their siblings. You know, it’s heartbreaking and just being able to give back to them in a small way is so heartwarming," she said.

Most of the donations have come from the public. Grell said it’s been inspiring to receive support from community members who might not even know the families they’re feeding.

"This community just amazing. It’s just such a giving community and it’s just heartwarming to see someone be able to hear a need of somebody else, go to the grocery store, be on purpose about buying those things, driving to drop off to say, 'Hey, I want to help somebody else.' That [is] crazy amazing and it’s a blessing to watch," said Grell.

You can drop off donations for the Easter meal boxes at CityServe through Thursday, but you can also get involved with them all year round by visiting their website.

If your family needs a meal, Grell said to contact your local church. They’ll be able to connect you.

