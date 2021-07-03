Dance organizations come together to inspire children literacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Books in Motion used to be an in-person performance, bringing children’s books to life. It went virtual last year due to the pandemic, something Kern Dance Alliance president Andrea Hansen called an unexpected positive.

“We had double the amount of people experiencing Books in Motion because now it was a digital experience. There were people in Australia and Ireland and South Africa watching these films," said Hansen.

Books in Motion is going digital again, sponsored by 23ABC News.

Los Angeles production company Dance Camera West is making it a reality.

“The camera is just as much a dancer as the dancers themselves, so the camera literally moves and swirls around with the dancers and makes it a very interactive experience," said Hansen.

Hansen said inspiring kids to read is more important than ever right now.

“Especially in year of learning loss, so many children have been impacted educationally and Books in Motion is doing our part to combat illiteracy not only in Kern County but across the world," she said.

A variety of dance is featured from hip hop and jazz to Polynesian.

There will also be a celebrity reader series starting with New York City Ballet dancer and Bakersfield native Tiler Peck. She will read her book “Katarina Ballerina” live on July 7 and teach the children choreography.

“Books in Motion isn’t for children that know how to dance. It’s for all children," said Hansen. "So [Tiler Peck] might lift her arms and say, 'Okay children, lift your arms above your head. This is called fifth position.'”

The first Books in Motion video will be released July 5. There will also be craft kits available. Click here to learn more.