Doing their P.A.R.T. to help shelter dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Every week, Janet and Craig Becker photograph thirty to forty dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter.

It all started when Janet saw an online post about a dog no one could find a home for.

“Being a photographer, I saw the dog’s pretty blue eyes and I thought [if] there was just a good picture, then I knew she could find a good home for the dog," she said.

Janet takes a moment with each dog to say a prayer for them.

The photos they take are then promoted on the KCAS website, social media, and emailed out to 850 rescues across seventeen states and Canada.

It’s all part of their new nonprofit, P.A.R.T.

“Which is 'Pearl’s Aloha Rescue Team,'" said Janet "The 'part' is everybody needs to do something here."

Pearl was one of Janet and Craig’s beloved dogs.

Aloha represents the eleven years they lived in Hawaii.

“Aloha really is about what we’re trying to do," said Janet. "Aloha means doing the right thing, and giving and receiving, and kindness and love.”

Craig said their photos help show the animals’ true personalities, and they want to get more photographers involved.

"The whole community is able to fix this problem, all of us grouping together," he said. “We also would like to reach out to the photographer community here in Bakersfield because this isn’t about us. It’s just something we’re trying to do to help and raise awareness, and it would be great to have partners in that as photographers.”

P.A.R.T. is looking for volunteers, whether you’d like to help with the photoshoots or just help spread the word about available dogs online.

They say no matter what 'part' you play, you'll be making a difference for the dogs.

“Figure out what you’re good at, what you love todo, and do that thing to help these dogs," said Janet. "Not everybody wants to clean kennels. Not everybody wants to take pictures. Everybody can do something.”

A website for P.A.R.T. is in the works but for now you can click here for more information on getting involved.