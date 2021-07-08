Girl Scout replaces barbecue stolen from Kern County Firefighters Union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Hayliee Tat is a Girl Scout cadette. She’s currently working on her Silver Award Project.

"You have to find a problem within your community and you have to find a sustainable way to solve that problem," said Hayliee.

And she did. Kern County Firefighters Union president David Nelson said their barbecue was stolen in February.

"It had a large impact on our community [and] our ability to provide services that would not be there normally," he said.

Hayliee’s dad is a firefighter. She grew up going to events where the barbecue was used, like fundraisers for cancer patients.

“When these people stole it, they weren’t just stealing from the fire people. They were stealing from the community and the large amount of people that the fire union has helped," she said.

Hayliee’s goal is to raise $9,000. She said they’re on track to get a new grill at the end of July.

“It feels really good just to give back to the community in general, but to be a part of something that is going to last maybe ten, twenty years is absolutely amazing," she said

Hayliee also plans to get the association new supplies like spatulas and aprons.

David said her hard work is inspiring.

“It’s been an honor working with her over the last probably four months now, and watching her growth as a young leader and her ability to manage us because that’s part of [her] project is to take on that role of leadership," he said.

To learn how you can donate to Hayliee's project, click here.