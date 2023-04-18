Great American Clean Up honors Earth Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day, why not join the Great American Clean Up?

Starting at 8 a.m. on April 22, volunteers will visit various locations around town doing things like cleaning up trash, and planting flowers, and trees all in an effort to beautify the local area.

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful chairperson Theresa Olson tells me the community’s support means a lot.

“It just thrills us to see that they want to [participate] in this [and] take a step forward to help us and help everybody else to keep Bakersfield clean It's not just the Sanitation Department, it's not just the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee, but it's the whole town gathering together," she said.

Olson said the goal is to inspire people to take action. She said if you can’t attend this event, you can always schedule your own clean-up through Keep Bakersfield Beautiful.

“That way we can get the word out there that we do have volunteers that do this and you can organize your own clean up if you want, [not] just one day a year but all throughout the year," said Olson.

The event ends with a celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yokuts Park. There will be an award ceremony, a barbecue, various vendors, and a kid's play area.

Mayor Karen Goh and thousands of volunteers are expected to attend.

