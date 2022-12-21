Greenfield Union School District helps kids with Operation Happy Feet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield can get cold in the winter, and not all kids are prepared for a chilly day on the playground. The Greenfield Union School District is doing what it can to change that.

The Sketchers Outlet Store on Ming Avenue was busy last week. The Greenfield Union School District is providing over 400 pairs of shoes to students this winter through Operation Happy Feet.

Jordan Green is the Greenfield Family Resource Center Supervisor. He says through the Happy Feet Program, students are recommended by school staff, then they're brought to the store.

The program has been running for more than 20 years, and is funded by various organizations and donors. Green says it's a meaningful way to support students and their families during the holidays by providing something they might not be able to afford otherwise.

Green says Greenfield uses programs like Operation Happy Feet to help students both in and out of the classroom, and he hopes the students who get these shoes feel the support of the school and the community.