Guarantee Shoe Center kicks off 29th annual shoe drive

All donations going to Bakersfield Homeless Center
Sometimes it’s the little things we take for granted like a pair of shoes, but not everyone has that luxury. A local store wants to do something about that.
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 14, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Friday kicked off the Guarantee Shoe Center’s 29th annual shoe drive. It runs through May 30 and all donations will go to men, women and children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The store is asking community members to donate gently worn or new shoes at their location in downtown Bakersfield at 21st Street and Chester Avenue. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, they open at 11 a.m.

There is also an incentive - when you donate a pair of shoes, you’ll get $10 off a new pair for yourself.

Over the past 28 years, they’ve collected more than 85,000 pairs of shoes and this year, they hope to collect 3,000 more.

