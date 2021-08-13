H.O.W. organization comes alongside women facing difficult losses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "It’s so simple yet it’s so impactful," said Christina Elisondo.

Christina was the recipient of a H.O.W. dinner in 2014 after her husband passed away. H.O.W. stands for "Helping One Woman." It’s a nonprofit supporting women across the country.

“The compulsion that I had after that night was that I want to give back to this organization as much as it’s given to me," said Christina.

Christina is now a leader of the H.O.W. chapter in Bakersfield.

“It’s so amazing that each month, there are people being made aware of this organization," she said

H.O.W. hosts monthly dinners in honor of women facing devastating trouble or loss. The idea is one woman with $10 can buy another woman lunch. Ten women with $10 can buy another woman’s groceries. One hundred women with $10 can make a real difference in another woman’s life.

“For me personally, it’s just such a great feeling," said Sherri Montano.

Sherri is also a leader of the Bakersfield H.O.W. chapter. She said the pandemic has been tough. They haven’t been able to hold a dinner for their next recipient since February 2020.

"I’m just actually really looking forward to helping out Jackie," said Sherri.

On Tuesday, August 17, H.O.W. finally gets to hold another dinner. It’s in honor of a woman named Jackie who unexpectedly lost her husband.

Each guest purchases their meal with a minimum of a $10 donation. All money made through donations and raffle prizes go to Jackie.

If you can’t attend, you can donate through Venmo at @jackie-leyva-2.

Guests can also nominate the woman to be honored at next month’s dinner.

”Someone in our community, someone that our friends know, and the impact is right then and there," said Sherri

Living up to their name of truly helping one woman at a time.

If you'd like to attend or donate to Tuesday's dinner for Jackie, click here for more details.