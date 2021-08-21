Hidden Garden gives away free micro-wedding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — First comes love, then comes marriage, or it did until COVID-19 put many people’s weddings on hold. Now a Bakersfield venue is trying to help. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with the owners of the Hidden Garden. They’re hoping to help some lucky couples finally walk down the aisle.

“We just want to help out someone [who] really wants to get married but never had the chance or economically wise, it was a burden for them," said Jose Pineda.

Jose and and his wife, Janelle, own the Hidden Garden. They’re giving away a free micro-wedding at the venue to one lucky couple. Janelle said they want to alleviate the financial burden a wedding can put on newlyweds

"There’s always money to spend somewhere else," said Janelle.

Applicants fill out an application, providing basic information as well as their love story and how it’s been impacted by COVID-19.

Jose and Janelle said they’re thrilled to make lifelong memories happen through their venue.

“To see people happy, you know, guests being all around with happiness, the biggest smiles on their faces and thanking us for providing a beautiful space," said Jose.

The free wedding will include necessities like a ceremony, tables, chairs, a DJ and food. Photography will be done by Scott Ryan Photography.

Two other couples will win discounts on micro-weddings.

The pandemic has made it difficult and sometimes impossible to get married. Janelle said making events like this finally happen for couples is gratifying.

"It’s almost like no matter what we’re coming here for, a quinceañera, a wedding, people are happy. They’re dancing. [Everybody] is having a good time," she said.

Click here to apply for the giveaway by August 29.

We’re always looking for people to highlight in Kern’s Kindness. If you know someone making a difference, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.