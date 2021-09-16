Kern County helps Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry bounce back after fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry recently suffered a difficult loss.

At the end of July, Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry founder Bret Sill got a devastating call from his warehouse manager.

"At first I thought Dave was being a little dramatic... Then I started starting getting videos and some pictures, and then I realized how big it was," said Sill.

The entire building was destroyed by a fire.

Inside was food the organization was going to give to community members.

"We gather once a month on the fourth Saturday of the month and we get meats from a local butcher and fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers and we pack them up and give them to needy families with the love and hope of Jesus."

Bret created Morning Star in 2013 after a study by the Food Research and Action Center named Bakersfield the hungriest city in America.

Bret was moved to make an impact on the families needing food.

"Just giving them hope, showing them there's a God out there who loves them. If they put their trust in him, he'll get them through hard times."

While it's been tough to bounce back from the recent fire, Bret says Kern County has made all the difference.

"Since that happened the community has just been amazing."

Community members and other local nonprofits have offered up help and resources so Morning Star could still hold their food distributions.

Bret says they're expecting to move in to a new permanent building at the beginning of 2022.

If you'd like to help he says they can always use more volunteers.

"It takes about 50 or so volunteers to get the packing line going."

The next food distribution event is Sept. 25th.

If you'd like to donate, click here. If you'd like to volunteer or receive a box of food, contact Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry.