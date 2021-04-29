Kern County veterans support and send off newest military recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Throughout every month people bring their motorcycles and trucks to send off the newest recruits for the United States military.

"A group of us got together and said, ‘You know what? Every time a recruit ships, we’re going to be here,'" said Randy Turman.

Turman joined the army in 1973.

“The veterans, we’ve all been there," he said.

Every time new military recruits leave Kern County, Turman and other veterans come to support and send them off.

"When I left years ago, there was nothing like this," said Jose Padilla.

Padilla is also a veteran.

“To see this is amazing, you know, to see this support and love the community has for people who serve," said Padilla.

The veterans bring their motorcycles, trucks and flags. They give speeches, take photos for the families and wish each recruit luck.

"A way to pay tribute to them as they’re heading out," said Shaun Dawkins.

Dawkins has family members in the military and joined the recruit rides over ten years ago.

“It’s just, it’s something I feel strongly about," he said.

And Turman said these events aren’t just for the recruits.

“Equally important is to be here for the families. To tell the families how much we appreciate what they’re doing," said Turman.

People from all walks of life, coming together to support and encourage our newest military members.

“Everybody's welcome to come out. If you have a bike, if you have a truck and you want to come out with a flag, please come out anytime you want. Sunday’s and Monday’s, we’re right here," said Padilla.

